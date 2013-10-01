CFL team scrutinized for handling of quarterback's concussion

Published: Oct 01, 2013 at 05:41 AM

The Edmonton Sun reported that the CFL Edmonton Eskimos are coming under fire for their handling of quarterback Mike Reilly's concussion recently. Reilly stayed in the game after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit.

According to Reilly, he didn't feel concussion symptoms until the team doctors checked him out for the second time. That was about four minutes after he had suffered the injury and thrown a touchdown pass.

He said he didn't feel right when he was about to enter the field for the next series.

The Canadian Press reported that this is the continuation of a rough year in the CFL for concussions and helmet-to-helmet hits.

Mike Morreale, leader of the CFL players union, doesn't think concussions are on the rise in the CFL, just public awareness of head injuries.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

