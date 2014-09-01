CFL's Alouettes wait to hear back from Michael Sam

The St. Louis Rams finalized their practice squad on Monday, a 10-player collective that did not include Michael Sam.
With no other teams knocking on the door, what's next for Sam?
The Canadian Football League is one option. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Montreal Alouettes, who own Sam's rights, have reached out to the defensive end, according to a CFL source. Sam has yet to get back to the team.
Sam was one of the Rams' final cuts as the team trimmed its roster down to the 53-man limit ahead of last Saturday's deadline. Sam cleared waivers on Sunday. The NFL's first openly gay player, Sam led the Rams with six tackles in their preseason finale and finished the preseason slate with three sacks.
