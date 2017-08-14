CFBTop25: No. 10, Connor Williams, OT, Texas

Connor Williams, a starter at left tackle since his freshman year, enters his junior season as arguably the top offensive lineman in college football.
A mauling run blocker and athletic technician in pass protection, the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder (school measurements) has been likened to the 49ers' Joe Staley and the Falcons' Jake Matthews. He's one of just four offensive linemen that were selected to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which goes to CFB's top player.
Pulling back the curtain on the vote
Williams received votes from six of seven CFB 24/7 experts, including three top-10 votes. He's one of just two offensive linemen who made the #CFBTop25 and is the highest-rated player at the position (Oklahoma's Orlando Brown is No. 19).
What some of our analysts are saying about Williams
"Williams is a technician with an attitude. He loves to finish defenders in the run game and he's always on balance in pass protection." -- Daniel Jeremiah
"Mammoth blind-side protector with the size, strength and length to move defenders in the run game. Williams still needs some work in pass pro, but he is a natural left tackle with intriguing developmental traits." -- Bucky Brooks
"The Longhorns are trying to find their way back to relevance in the Big 12, and this athletic, tough left tackle is a tremendous building block for the new staff in Austin. He's one of the more dominant players in the country." -- Charles Davis
"Williams is one of the premier technicians in the game. He plays with strong hands and consistent mirroring. He has an ability to work his feet into position and sustain blocks for as long as he needs." -- Lance Zierlein
"Athletic, physically imposing, well-balanced, stout ... there's not much negative to say about Williams, the top offensive lineman in college football." -- Chad Reuter
"Longhorns QB Shane Buechele might have the best pass blocker in the country protecting his blind side, and Williams can generate movement at the point of attack in the running game, as well." -- Chase Goodbread
Where do fans rank Williams?
We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. Williams didn't receive a vote, which isn't surprising. While he's one of the game's marquee talents, offensive linemen usually don't fare well in these types of votes, as they don't receive as much publicity as their colleagues at the skill positions. He's no stranger to scouts, though.