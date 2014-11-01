CFB Social: Week 10 in college football through social media

Week 10 of college football is underway and social media is buzzing with the action. Here are the best tweets, vines, videos and more from across the country.
Georgia Tech's mascot, Buzz, demonstrated a textbook tackle of ... the base of the goal post.
Ndamukong Suh played his college ball in Nebraska, but he grew up in Oregon -- which might explain his presence in Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
Basketball great David Robinson is a Navy alum, but he was sporting Notre Dame gear Saturday to support his son Corey, a Fighting Irish wide receiver, as ND visited the Midshipmen.
No word on whether the officials from the Houston-South Florida game set this up, but bruh, good on them if they did.
Nothing gets past those Texas A&M equipment guys.
NFL legend Tim Brown showed up with his son to support Baylor on Saturday.
West Virginia president E. Gordon Gee apparently went wild this week making signs for ESPN's "College GameDay" ahead of the team's game against TCU.
Members of the Army band got creative with their instruments on Saturday. This guy appears to be playing a leg.
Iowa was feeling a bit patriotic on Saturday.
Eric Dickerson is in the house for the Texas A&M game.
Maryland was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct pregame after starting a fracas during warmups and refusing to shake hands with Penn State players during the coin toss. Guess this is a rivalry after all.
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's alma mater, Appalachian State, got an early dose of winter weather before its Sun Belt game.
More like the 8th or 9th Man today at Texas A&M ...
Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly was honored Saturday during Miami's Homecoming game, and his inspirational message of beating cancer was just about everywhere around the Hurricanes program.