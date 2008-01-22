Cerrato will oversee Redskins football operations in new role

ASHBURN, VA –- The Washington Redskins appointed Vinny Cerrato to the new position of Executive Vice President/Football Operations on Tuesday.
Cerrato will assume responsibility for all aspects of the team's football organization -- including personnel, the team roster, scouting and salary cap management.
"The appointment formalizes the structure the team has operated under in recent years, and is recognition of the valuable role Vinny has played this season, especially during a time of terrible tragedy," said team Owner Daniel M. Snyder in a statement.
"During the past season we were hit with an unprecedented number of injuries, and Vinny consistently identified players who stepped in and stepped up to help take us to the playoffs."
Joe Gibbs, who recently retired after four years as Head Coach and Team President added, "Vinny worked closely with me on all personnel matters. This is a well-deserved acknowledgement of that.
"Today's Washington Redskins roster is a testament to Vinny and the personnel department being an integral part of our team structure in identifying players, whether acquired in free agency, the draft or on sometimes very short notice as we made our way through the season," Gibbs said.
Cerrato currently is playing a central role in the search for Gibbs' replacement, as he did four years ago when the head coach position last was open.
"The team's executive ranks are solid with Vinny at the head of the football operation and Chief Operating Officer Mitch Gershman leading the Redskins' other important business," Snyder said. "Their close working relationship ensures strong leadership."
Cerrato is entering his 18th season in the NFL and ninth season with the Redskins. He spent nine years as the Director of College Scouting and Director of Player Personnel with the San Francisco 49ers, earning a Super Bowl ring in 1995 before joining the Redskins in 1999.
Before joining the NFL, he worked with Lou Holtz at Notre Dame as football recruiting coordinator, winning a national championship ring. He began his career as a graduate assistant for the Minnesota Golden Gophers before being promoted to recruiting coordinator.