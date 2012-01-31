CEO indicates Bears will apply franchise tag to Forte if necessary

"We feel Lovie is a top coach and obviously you read everything that has been written and fans want wins. And so do we," Phillips said. "It was a tough decision to let go of Jerry, but I think it was time to have a new fresh look at our team and how it gets built. But Lovie has never lost the respect of the players. He's kept them playing hard. He's got a good coaching staff and we think he can be successful.