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CEO Ed Policy discusses long-term adjustments Packers could make to stay financially competitive

Published: Jul 24, 2026 at 08:10 PM
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Associated Press

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Ed Policy says adjustments may be necessary as the NFL's only publicly owned franchise attempts to remain financially competitive in the long term.

"It's like other teams have access to this ATM machine that we just don't have right now," Policy said Friday as the Packers released their annual expenses and revenues for the 2026 fiscal year, three days before the organization holds its annual shareholders meeting.

The Packers reported an operating loss for the first time in a non-pandemic year since the 1990 fiscal year, though the team's overall net income was up 54.8%. The Packers had $132.5 million in net income due to the $133.6 million they received in nonoperating revenues, which included gains in corporate investments plus their share from ESPN's purchase of NFL Network.

Each of the NFL's 32 teams received $453.2 million from the NFL, which mainly comes from the league's TV contracts.

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In operating costs, the Packers reported $753 million in revenues and $754.1 million in expenses. Revenues were up 4.7%, but expenses increased 18.7%.

Policy said the rise in expenses was due to a $130 million increase in player costs. The Packers acquired All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys last year and signed him to a four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed. They also accelerated payments to some players who were traded.

"We're going to have to be more aggressive with revenue generation going forward," Policy said. "We all know the cost of competing in the NFL is going up, and other teams have access to capital sources that we just don't have."

Policy noted that the ability of other NFL franchises to sell minority interests in their team puts the Packers at a potential disadvantage in the long run.

"For example, a team can sell 5 to 10% of their equity without giving up any controlling interest in the team, and they could raise more money than we have in our capital reserve fund in just a matter of months," Policy said.

Policy emphasized the Packers have no plans to sell naming rights to Lambeau Field, but they are willing to do that with their practice facility. The football field at Titletown -- the development just west of Lambeau Field featuring offices, shops, restaurants and apartments -- already has been renamed Emplify Health Field under a new sponsorship deal.

The Packers also are planning more events at Lambeau Field similar to the Luke Combs concerts that happened in May and the Notre Dame-Wisconsin football game that will take place Sept. 6.

"I feel very good about the Packers' financial strength and condition in the medium term and the short term, certainly," Policy said. "But we are keeping a very close eye on some of these long-term trends, looking at how they impact us and our financial health in the long term.

"We do have to make sure that we're always in a position where we can continue to invest wisely in whatever it takes to field a championship-caliber team, whether that's player costs, football staff or facilities."

Copyright Associated Press 2026

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