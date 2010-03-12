Center Wiegmann returns to Chiefs, who look to bolster O-line

Published: Mar 12, 2010 at 12:02 PM

Veteran center Casey Wiegmann is returning to Kansas City.

The Chiefs announced Friday that they had signed Wiegmann, who was a free agent after two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Terms of the deal weren't released.

Wiegmann has 168 starts in 195 games in a 14-year NFL career that began in Indianapolis in 1996. He also played for the New York Jets and Chicago Bears before joining the Chiefs in 2001. He played in Kansas City through 2007, starting 111 consecutive regular-season games and two playoff games.

Including his time with the Broncos, Wiegmann has started 143 consecutive games at center and taken 9,078 snaps dating to 2001.

In another attempt to bolster their offensive line, the Chiefs have scheduled Monday visits with guard Ryan Lilja and tackle Hank Fraley, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giovani Bernard invigorated by Bucs' winning environment: 'You can already feel the difference'

Now entering his ninth professional season, Giovani Bernard spent the first eight years of his career as a satellite back with the Bengals. His decision to leave Cincy this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs was an opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
news

NFL announces offseason plans in memo sent to teams

After weeks of discussions, the NFL announced its offseason plans in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Wednesday.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top quarterbacks? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft is highlighted by a series of enticing -- and functionally different -- quarterbacks. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be adding the game's best kick returner. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is visiting Atlanta, and a deal between the sides is expected soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW