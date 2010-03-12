Center Wiegmann returns to Chiefs, who look to bolster O-line

Veteran center Casey Wiegmann is returning to Kansas City.
The Chiefs announced Friday that they had signed Wiegmann, who was a free agent after two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Terms of the deal weren't released.
Wiegmann has 168 starts in 195 games in a 14-year NFL career that began in Indianapolis in 1996. He also played for the New York Jets and Chicago Bears before joining the Chiefs in 2001. He played in Kansas City through 2007, starting 111 consecutive regular-season games and two playoff games.
Including his time with the Broncos, Wiegmann has started 143 consecutive games at center and taken 9,078 snaps dating to 2001.
In another attempt to bolster their offensive line, the Chiefs have scheduled Monday visits with guard Ryan Lilja and tackle Hank Fraley, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora.
