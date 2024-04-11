Celebrations for 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light kick off April 25 in Detroit

NEW YORK -- The NFL announced the day one festivities that will take place as part of the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit.

To kick off the celebrations, attending prospects will walk the NFL Draft Red Carpet presented by Toyota at the iconic Fox Theater. The NFL Draft Red Carpet will begin at approximately 5:20 P.M. ET, with portions televised as part of NFL Network's NFL Draft Kickoff show, with Kaylee Hartung interviewing prospects as they begin their pro journey.

The league will spotlight the city's vibrant music scene throughout the Draft. On day one, Detroit artist Angela Davis will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" live from the Draft Theater stage.

Caleb Carroll, a native of metro Detroit and a fan-favorite performer at Detroit Lions games, will sing the national anthem from the Draft Theater stage. For the performance, the Military District of Washington's Joint Armed Forces Color Guard will present the Nation's Colors, and the Michigan Air National Guard will perform the flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem.

Inside the Draft Theater, NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe and Michael Robinson will host activities for night one of the three-day event. The Draft Theater will also be home to the Inner Circle presented by Courtyard by Marriott, where superfans from each club will passionately represent their team.

During each day of the event, the NFL will host free concerts in the Draft Theater as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light. On Thursday and Friday, concerts will take place before picks start and feature local artists, along with a post-Draft Drone Show and tribute to Detroit music on Friday night. A post-Draft performance on Saturday will close out the major event. Each day, the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light will be on a first-come first-served basis and standing room only. Headliners will be announced at a later date.

The league recently announced that the NFL Draft Experience presented by Rocket Mortgage - the NFL's ultimate fan festival - will be free and open to the public from April 25-27. Hart Plaza will host Draft Experience Presented by Rocket Mortgage, including games, exhibits, player appearances and sponsor experiences. The NFL Play Football field at Corner Ballpark presented by StatusPRO will host youth-focused activities, including NFL FLAG skills and drills and football clinics. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead, as capacity is limited, and admission will be on a first-come first-served basis.

NFL DRAFT EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY ROCKET MORTGAGE - HOURS OF OPERATION

Thursday, April 25 -- 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday, April 26 -- 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 -- 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

NFL DRAFT PROGRAMMING - TIMING (ESTIMATED)

Thursday, April 25 -- 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Friday, April 26 -- 7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 -- 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light, fans should visit nfl.com/draft/event-info and download the NFL OnePass app or on the web at NFL.com/DraftAccess. All adults are required to register for free entry to the NFL Draft but can also register up to five children to get into the event. Please note the Draft site has limited capacity, and OnePass registration does not guarantee entry, as admission is on a first-come first-served basis. For those without a smartphone, registration on site via Fan Services staff is also permitted.

The NFL Draft presented by Bud Light is a fully accessible event. For more details on mobility assistance, parking, transportation options and road closures, fans can check the Know Before You Go information, which will be released over the coming weeks.