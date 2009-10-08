Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month planned for Dolphins-Jets

The NFL will debut a Spanish-language commercial with English subtitles featuring Jets QB Mark Sanchez during the Monday night game. The Dolphins' game can be heard locally in Spanish on Radio Caracol WSUA-1260 AM, the Dolphins official Spanish-language radio station, and nationally on Univision Radio. Univision Radio, the NFL's Spanish-language radio partner, will broadcast the game in 15 of the top U.S. Hispanic markets. For other Spanish-language information on the Dolphins, fans should visit the team's all-new Spanish channel on www.MiamiDolphins.com. For the latest NFL news and video highlights in Spanish, visit www.NFLatino.com.