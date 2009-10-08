Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month planned for Dolphins-Jets

Published: Oct 08, 2009 at 07:59 AM

The Miami Dolphins, along with the National Football League and ESPN, will culminate the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a number of major initiatives, festivities and community outreach taking place throughout this week and ending with a grand fiesta at the Jets-Dolphins game on Monday, October 12th (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes).

Special events surrounding the Dolphins Monday Night Football game will include:

» A customized version of the Hank Williams Jr. opening video on Monday Night Football featuring Grammy award-winning singer and Dolphins' limited partner Gloria Estefan.

» An NFL FLAG Regional Tournament on Saturday, October 10 in Lauderhill, Fla., with 250 youth from local NFL FLAG teams and members of Las Águilas, national champions of Mexico's NFL Tochito program, the NFL FLAG football program in Mexico.

» A kids clinic organized by ESPN Deportes, Team ESPN and the Miami Dolphins with participation by 100 kids from Amigos For Kids and other area youth in Miami-Dade County.

List of Hispanic players growing

The NFL continues to feature Hispanic players who star for their teams, including Indianapolis Colts receiver Anthony Gonzalez. The following is a list of active NFL players with Hispanic heritage:

Ken Amato, LS, Tennessee

Greg Camarillo, WR, Miami

Jonathan Casillas, LB, New Orleans

Luis Castillo, DE, San Diego

Shaun Cody, T, Houston

Willie Colon, T, Pittsburgh

Brian De La Puente, G, Seattle

Jeff Garcia, QB, Philadelphia

Roberto Garza, C, Chicago

Anthony Gonzalez, WR, Indianapolis

Tony Gonzalez, TE, Atlanta

Joselio Hanson, CB, Philadelphia

Juaquin Iglesias, WR, Chicago

Glenn Martinez, WR, Houston

Knowshon Moreno, RB, Denver

Manuel Ramirez, G, Detroit

Tony Romo, QB, Dallas

Mark Sanchez, QB, New York Jets
Lou Saucedo, T, Baltimore

Daniel Sepulveda, P, Pittsburgh

Anthony Toribio, DT, Green Bay

Mario Urruita, WR, Tampa Bay

Jose Valdez, T, Atlanta

Louis Vasquez, G, San Diego

» A Monday Night Football Chalk Talk Luncheon the day of the game for 300 invited guests at Land Shark Stadium with Marc Anthony and Emilio Estefan and alumni players from the Jets and Dolphins scheduled to participate. Local non-profit organizations, Amigos for Kids and the South Florida Autism Charter Schools, Inc., will be recognized for the groups' work in the South Florida community.

On game day, Land Shark Stadium will throw a major fiesta. Among the festivities:

» A special "Celebration of the Americas" halftime show, produced by Estefan Enterprises with participation by Gloria Estefan and a live performance by rising Latin star Jocelyn Rivera.

» Grammy award-winning singer Marc Anthony will sing the national anthem, which will be covered by both ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

» Latin Grammy award-winning Jesse & Joy on the Land Shark Tailgate Stage and other pre-game entertainment.

» Hispanic celebrities walking the Celebrity Orange Carpet and a VIP pre-game private reception hosted by Dolphins' CEO Mike Dee in the Ocean Drive Club.

» Latin-style tailgating at Calle Dolphins, in collaboration with Bongo's Cuban Café, offering traditional Latin food, Latin music and a dominos tournament.

» Radio Row with live remotes by local and national Spanish-language stations.

» Integration of Latin music, special graphics and Hispanic celebrity video messages in-stadium throughout the game.

» Las Águilas, the national champions of NFL Tochito in Mexico, will be honored on the field.

The NFL will debut a Spanish-language commercial with English subtitles featuring Jets QB Mark Sanchez during the Monday night game. The Dolphins' game can be heard locally in Spanish on Radio Caracol WSUA-1260 AM, the Dolphins official Spanish-language radio station, and nationally on Univision Radio. Univision Radio, the NFL's Spanish-language radio partner, will broadcast the game in 15 of the top U.S. Hispanic markets. For other Spanish-language information on the Dolphins, fans should visit the team's all-new Spanish channel on www.MiamiDolphins.com. For the latest NFL news and video highlights in Spanish, visit www.NFLatino.com.

