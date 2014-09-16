Cecil Shorts: Criticism of Chad Henne unwarranted

Jacksonville's starting quarterback took a historical pounding against the Redskins, as Washington tied a franchise record with 10 sacks in a 41-10 cakewalk.
Coach Gus Bradley told reporters Monday that he isn't ready to yank Henne out of the lineup without diagnosing whether those sacks can be blamed on the quarterback or Jacksonville's suspect offensive line.
At least one Jaguars player claims to already know the answer, saying the widespread criticism of Henne is coming "from people who don't know football."
"If you know football, if you get in the film room and understand what's going on, they'll say something else," wideout Cecil Shorts told the team's official website. "Now, if you're better than Chad, bring your butt here and play quarterback. You feel me? ... There's more than what's on TV. It's bigger than that."
Said Shorts: "Chad is my quarterback, period. Done deal."
With only one of Jacksonville's 12 drives entering Redskins territory on Sunday, there's a natural curiosity among fans and pundits to see if rookie Blake Bortles can reenact some of the magic he spun during the preseason.
The state of the O-line, though, makes starting the No. 3 overall pick a dodgy proposition for a Jaguars team that produced its fewest total yards in two years and its lowest rushing output -- 25 yards -- since 2005.
Hailing from a Seattle team that wisely surrounded Russell Wilson with a hammer-dropping ground game and the league's best defense, Gus Bradley knows how far away the Jaguars are from possessing either.
