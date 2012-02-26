CBs Jenkins, Harris deal with misconduct questions

Harris' need for speed was just one of many off-the-field issues that likely hurt his draft stock. He was later dismissed for the final seven games of the season after being caught driving with a suspended license and without proper insurance or a seatbelt, then released from the program for good in December. The Fresno Bee reported that he was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana in Fresno, Calif., on Nov. 25, leading to the final disciplinary move.