CBA uncertainty forces personnel folks to keep open minds

Speaking of franchise tag, one friend of mine brought it up in relation to the breakdown of talks in another sport this week, between Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals. His point: This would never happen in football. And he's right. Much of the angst over all this in St. Louis is that Pujols can simply play his deal out and walk. Imagine if Manning or Brady was in a similar position last summer, with a deal close to expiring and an easy way to exit. Leverage? Yup, they'd have had plenty. Instead, it was known then that both players would be tagged if they didn't get a deal done (and obviously, Brady did). The flipside is that the tag's presence probably played a role in prompting Brady and his people to go to the bargaining table. And Pujols' people have complained that the Cardinals' offer falls short of the top five players in the game, and the presence of a tag would fix that and give him leverage to fight it. So you can look at the tag a few different ways, when comparing it to other sports, and it's not all negative.