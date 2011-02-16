CBA or no CBA, teams still preparing for free-agency market

Nnamdi Asomugha will be as heavily pursued as any free agent, I figure. Many big-spending teams need a corner (Dallas, Washington, Houston) and he is clearly the best available. Champ Bailey is aging (but could give someone a year or two for sure). I can't fathom Ronde Barber leaving the Bucs and his good friend, their coach Raheem Morris. Johnathan Joseph has been part of one of the elite corner tandems in the NFL with the Bengals, but they could be hard-pressed to keep him. In fact, given the interest he is likely to draw, I don't see the Bengals being able to compete financially to keep him. The Jets would like to retain Antonio Cromartie, but finding the right price could be tricky. Stanford Routt of the Raiders and Chris Carr of the Ravens can be very effective in the slot. With so many teams deadset on spreading defenses these days, you cannot have too many slot corners.