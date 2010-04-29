CB Jones still looking for NFL return, says Lions would be 'great fit'

Published: Apr 29, 2010 at 08:04 AM

Adam "Pacman" Jones is still searching for a way back into the NFL and thinks the Detroit Lions would be a good place to make his return.

The cornerback/return man told the Tennessean on Wednesday he would be willing to accept a minimum salary, incentive-laden deal in order to sign with a team as soon as possible so he can begin preparing for the season.

"I would just love to play football, period," Jones said in a telephone interview with the newspaper. "But I think Detroit would be a great fit."

Jones has been linked to the Lions mainly because their coach, Jim Schwartz, was Tennessee's defensive coordinator when Jones played there in 2005 and 2006. He was drafted sixth overall by the Titans in 2005 and recorded four punt returns for touchdowns and four interceptions in his two seasons with the team.

Lions GM Martin Mayhew indicated last month that Jones could help the team's secondary, but appeared in no rush to sign the cornerback who has had a history of off-field issues and last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. Jones has played in just nine games after the 2006 season.

"My whole message is, I know about my past," Jones told the Tennessean. "I'm not really here to talk about my past. I've made some dumb decisions in the past, but I've grown from that. I'm focused as a person. You ain't got to worry about no phone calls at 3, 4 in the morning. I'm here to play football."

Jones said he texts Schwartz monthly, most recently reaching out to the coach this week.

"I texted him and just told him that I'm still available, I like what they did in the draft," Jones said. "It was just a simple text message. And he was like, 'Thanks. Keep your head up and keep the faith.' We left it at that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Buccaneers re-signing center Ryan Jensen to 3-year, $39M deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing center ﻿Ryan Jensen﻿ to a three-year, $39 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported late Sunday night. 
news

Tom Brady's unretirement stirring but not surprising; Vikings know Kirk Cousins is better than QB limbo

Tom Brady never seemed fully convinced he was retiring, even when he was retiring. So it's no real surprise, Judy Battista writes, that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is coming back for a 23rd season. Plus, thoughts on Kirk Cousins' extension and Michael Gallup's new contract.
news

Commanders signing offensive coordinator Scott Turner to extension

The Washington Commanders are expected to sign Scott Turner to a multiyear contract extension to remain their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW