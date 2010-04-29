CB Jones still looking for NFL return, says Lions would be 'great fit'

Adam "Pacman" Jones is still searching for a way back into the NFL and thinks the Detroit Lions would be a good place to make his return.
The cornerback/return man told the Tennessean on Wednesday he would be willing to accept a minimum salary, incentive-laden deal in order to sign with a team as soon as possible so he can begin preparing for the season.
"I would just love to play football, period," Jones said in a telephone interview with the newspaper. "But I think Detroit would be a great fit."
Jones has been linked to the Lions mainly because their coach, Jim Schwartz, was Tennessee's defensive coordinator when Jones played there in 2005 and 2006. He was drafted sixth overall by the Titans in 2005 and recorded four punt returns for touchdowns and four interceptions in his two seasons with the team.
Lions GM Martin Mayhew indicated last month that Jones could help the team's secondary, but appeared in no rush to sign the cornerback who has had a history of off-field issues and last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. Jones has played in just nine games after the 2006 season.
"My whole message is, I know about my past," Jones told the Tennessean. "I'm not really here to talk about my past. I've made some dumb decisions in the past, but I've grown from that. I'm focused as a person. You ain't got to worry about no phone calls at 3, 4 in the morning. I'm here to play football."
Jones said he texts Schwartz monthly, most recently reaching out to the coach this week.
"I texted him and just told him that I'm still available, I like what they did in the draft," Jones said. "It was just a simple text message. And he was like, 'Thanks. Keep your head up and keep the faith.' We left it at that."