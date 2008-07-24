CB Bodden and Lions agree to new deal

Published: Jul 24, 2008 at 01:29 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -The Detroit Lions and cornerback Leigh Bodden have agreed on a $27 million, four-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the negotiations were confidential, said Bodden's deal included a $2 million signing bonus and a $8.6 million roster if he's on the team next March.

The contract extension was first reported by the NFL Network.

Bodden has two years left on his current deal, which he signed while playing for the Cleveland Browns. Detroit acquired him and a third-round pick in February for defensive tackle Shaun Rogers.

Bodden said Thursday night he didn't know if an agreement had been reached, adding talks began a couple weeks ago. The Lions declined comment.

Bodden did, though, explain why he became unhappy in Cleveland.

"I just wanted a long-term deal and they wanted me to wait a year," Bodden said. "I told them I thought I deserved it right now."

Bodden had a career-high six interceptions and 76 tackles last season, playing and starting in 16 games for the first time in his five-year career.

He started 20 times and made five interceptions over the 2005-06 seasons after starting just two games over his first two years as an undrafted player out of Duquesne.

