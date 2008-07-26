CB Asante Samuel injures hamstring

Published: Jul 26, 2008 at 10:46 AM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) -Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel left Saturday morning's practice with a strained hamstring.

Samuel was hurt while working in seven-on-seven drills during the team's first practice in full pads this summer.

Coach Andy Reid said Samuel, who did not practice in the afternoon, will probably have an MRI on Sunday.

"He felt a little better once he got in (after practice)," Reid said following the afternoon session.

The All Pro signed a six-year, $57 million contract with the Eagles after spending his first five seasons with New England. He missed time during the team's workouts last month with a strained left hamstring.

If Samuel is out for an extended period, the Eagles have depth at the position. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Lito Sheppard, who lost his left cornerback spot to Samuel and wanted a trade, would step in.

