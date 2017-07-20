Catching up with James Harrison's Instagram, Vol. 2

If Harrison's workouts had an apple-to-apple correlation to his play on the field, he would be the most unstoppable force since Bo in Tecmo Bowl. Hell, he'd be even more lethal than Bo. James Harrison would be literally lethal. Remember in War of the Worlds when the aliens start shooting New Jerseyans with their laser vaporizers and Tom Cruise is getting human being dust all over his face? That's what would happen if James Harrison workouts directly correlated to his on-field play.