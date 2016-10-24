Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 7

Published: Oct 24, 2016 at 04:17 PM

Coming through for your team in key moments is what defines a clutch performer. This week, New York Giants' Landon Collins, Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford, Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck, San Diego Chargers' Denzel Perryman, and Miami Dolphins' Jay Ajayi have all earned nominations to be the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week. Vote for who you think should take the honor.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Landon Collins, New York Giants

Collins picked off Case Keenum twice, including a 44-yard pick six in the second quarter which helped propel the New York Giants to victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Anquan Boldin with 16 seconds left to give the Detroit Lions a 20-17 win over the Washington Redskins.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

With 1:55 left in the game, Andrew Luck threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle to put Indianapolis ahead and the Colts rallied to beat the Tennessee Titans, 34-26.

Denzel Perryman, San Diego Chargers

Perryman intercepted Matt Ryan's pass, setting up a game-tying 33-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining in regulation and stopped Devonta Freeman on a fourth-and-1 in overtime, helping the Chargers win 33-30.

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Ajayi rushed for 214 yards on 28 carries against the Buffalo Bills and scored a touchdown, helping lead the Dolphins to a comeback victory on Sunday.

