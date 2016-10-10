Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 5

Published: Oct 10, 2016 at 04:42 PM

Week 5 featured some great games and some clutch performers. Here are our clutch nominees for this week.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

With 3:43 left in the fourth quarter, Luck threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton, helping the Indianapolis Colts defeat the Chicago Bears 29-23.

Darius Slay, Detroit Lions

Darius Slay intercepted Carson Wentz's late fourth-quarter pass, sealing a Detroit Lions 24-23 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady made quite the comeback after not playing in the first four games of the season due to suspension by throwing for three touchdowns passes and 406 yards against the Cleveland Browns.

Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons

Coleman caught four passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 31 yards, helping the Atlanta Falcons win 23-16 against the Denver Broncos.

Roberto Aguayo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aguayo sealed a last-second win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a field goal to beat the Carolina Panthers 17-14.

