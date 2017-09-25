Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 3

Published: Sep 25, 2017 at 04:47 PM

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 3.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans

The veteran running back ran for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Murray finished with 115 yards and one touchdown in the Titans' 33-27 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Goff completed 22 of 28 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He led the Rams to a thrilling 41-39 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

The rookie hit a 61-yard winning field goal to defeat the New York Giants as time expired. He also made a 46-yarder with 56 seconds remaining to tie the game. The Eagles won, 27-24.

Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots

Cooks finished with 131 yards and two touchdowns on five catches. He hauled in a 25-yard touchdown catch to seal the 36-33 win over the Houston Texans.

Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

Howard scored on a 19-yard run in overtime to lift the Bears to a 23-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

