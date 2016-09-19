Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 2

Published: Sep 19, 2016 at 02:35 PM

Week 2 was a thriller. Vote for which player was the most clutch.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

With 1:19 left in the game and on fourth down, Marcus Mariota found Andre Johnson in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown, leading the Tennessee Titans to a 16-15 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Alfred Morris, Dallas Cowboys

Revenge is sweet, especially when it's against your former team. Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and helped defeat his former Washington Redskins team, 27-23.

Von Miller, Denver Broncos

There's a reason why Von Miller is one of the best in the game. With the Denver Broncos leading the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 26-20 with less than a two minutes to go in the game, Miller sacked Andrew Luck and forced a fumble that resulted in a Shane Ray touchdown to seal the Broncos' victory.

Victor Cruz, New York Giants

Victor Cruz is back. The New York Giants wide receiver caught four passes for 91 yards, including a clutch 34-yard reception late in the fourth quarter which led to Josh Brown's game-winning field goal against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Forte, New York Jets

Matt Forte rushed for 100 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 12-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that sealed a 37-31 New York Jets' victory over the Buffalo Bills.

