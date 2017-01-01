Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 17

Published: Jan 01, 2017 at 03:45 PM

Here are the clutch performer nominees for Week 17.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans caught a touchdown pass with the game tied at 10 late in the fourth quarter to help the Bucs beat the Carolina Panthers, 17-16.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Luck threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle with nine seconds left Sunday to give the Colts a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Landry Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jones hit Cobi Hamilton with a 26-yard touchdown pass in overtime to beat the Cleveland Browns, 27-24.

Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans

Casey sacked Brock Osweiler with less than 30 seconds in the game, sealing a 24-17 victory for the Titans over the Houston Texans.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants

Rodgers-Cromartie intercepted Kirk Cousins twice, including a game-saving pick late in the fourth quarter, clinching a 19-10 victory over the Washington Redskins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) expected to make debut on Sunday against Patriots

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots after missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) to miss remainder of 2022 season

Titans LT Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury he sustained on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills safety Micah Hyde (neck) placed on injured reserve, to miss rest of 2022 season

Bills S Micah Hyde has been placed on injured reserve due to his recent neck injury and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE