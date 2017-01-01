Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 17

Here are the clutch performer nominees for Week 17.
CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Evans caught a touchdown pass with the game tied at 10 late in the fourth quarter to help the Bucs beat the Carolina Panthers, 17-16.
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
Luck threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle with nine seconds left Sunday to give the Colts a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Landry Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jones hit Cobi Hamilton with a 26-yard touchdown pass in overtime to beat the Cleveland Browns, 27-24.
Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans
Casey sacked Brock Osweiler with less than 30 seconds in the game, sealing a 24-17 victory for the Titans over the Houston Texans.
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants
Rodgers-Cromartie intercepted Kirk Cousins twice, including a game-saving pick late in the fourth quarter, clinching a 19-10 victory over the Washington Redskins.