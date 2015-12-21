Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 15: Antonio Brown

Published: Dec 21, 2015 at 03:53 PM

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown, New York Jets' Ryan Fitzpatrick, Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, Houston Texans' Brandon Weeden and Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins each had the strength to come through during a key moment to contribute to wins during Week 15. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week.

Brown's 23-yard touchdown catch, his second of the game, gave the Steelers a 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos. As the Steelers rallied back from a 17-point deficit for the win, Brown collected 16 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets

Fitzpatrick's 43-yard pass to Kenbrell Thompkins put the Jets into position for Randy Bullock's game-winning 40-yard field goal with 36 seconds remaining. The win kept the Jets in playoff contention.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Newton made two key plays -- a 16-yard pass to Greg Olsen and a 10-yard scramble -- to set up Graham Gano's game-winning field goal for a 38-35 road win over the New York Giants. Newton had five touchdown passes and also rushed for 100 yards as the Panthers improved to 14-0.

Brandon Weeden, Houston Texans

Weeden replaced injured QB T.J. Yates late in the first half, then threw a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass to Jaelen Strong with 10:36 remaining in a 16-10 road win over the Indianapolis Colts. The win now has the Texans atop the AFC South standings.

Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

Cousins' fourth touchdown pass of the game, a 5-yard scoring strike to Pierre Garçon, stopped the Buffalo Bills from a comeback in a 35-25 win that kept Washington atop the NFC East.

