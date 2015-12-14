Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 14: Khalil Mack

Published: Dec 14, 2015 at 04:03 PM

The Arizona Cardinals' Dwight Freeney, Oakland Raiders' Khalil Mack, Philadelphia Eagles' Ed Reynolds, Kansas City Chiefs' Dee Ford and New York Giants' Odell Beckham each had the strength to come through during a key moment to contribute to wins during Week 14.

Mack's fifth sack of the game halted the Denver Broncos, giving the Raiders a 15-12 road win, and earned the second-year pro this week's honor.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Dwight Freeney, Arizona Cardinals

Freeney stripped the ball from Minnesota quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with five seconds to play in the Cardinals' 23-20 win over the Vikings. Bridgewater drove the Vikings to the Cardinals' 31-yard line before Freeney's timely play helped Arizona win and clinch a playoff berth.

Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders

Mack's fifth sack of the game halted the Denver Broncos, giving the Raiders a 15-12 road win. Mack also had a sack in the end zone for a safety.

Ed Reynolds, Philadelphia Eagles

Reynolds thwarted the Buffalo Bills' last chance on offense in the final minutes by intercepting Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor to preserve a 23-20 win for the Eagles. The win kept the Eagles tied atop the NFC East standings.

Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs

As time expired, Ford's defense on the potential game-tying touchdown pass intended for Danny Woodhead preserved a 10-3 Chiefs win over the San Diego Chargers. It marked the Chiefs' seventh consecutive win.

Odell Beckham, New York Giants

Beckham's 84-yard touchdown catch on an Eli Manning throw provided the go-ahead score in the Giants' 31-24 triumph over the Miami Dolphins. It was Beckham's second score of the game. His first tied the game up at 24-24. With the win, the Giants moved into a three-way tie for first in the NFC East.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

