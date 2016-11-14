Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 10

Published: Nov 14, 2016 at 03:46 PM

Week 10 is in the books. Check out the Castrol Clutch Performers of the Week.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

Peters stripped Kelvin Benjamin with 20 seconds remaining in the game to set up a Cairo Santos last-second field goal, which helped lead the Chiefs to a 20-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Simmons blocked a go-ahead New Orleans Saints extra point that led to Will Parks picking up the ball and scoring a 2-point conversion to give the Broncos a 25-23 win against the Saints.

Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals

Catanzaro kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired and the Arizona Cardinals escaped with a 23-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and had an 83-yard catch-and-run for a score as the Cowboys pulled off a 35-30 victory.

Ryan Mathews, Philadelphia Eagles

Mathews ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns, including a five-yard run and a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter, sealing a 24-15 win for the Philadelphia Eagles over the Atlanta Falcons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

