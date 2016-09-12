Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 1

Published: Sep 12, 2016 at 10:50 AM

Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr beat out strong performances from Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith and Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson to win Week 1. Carr capped off his fourth quarter drive with a pass to Michael Crabtree for the winning two-point conversion. That key moment earned Carr the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Smith scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime leading the Chiefs over the San Diego Chargers 33-27 in the season opener. Trailing 24-3 in the second half, Smith led the Chiefs comeback throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns.

Mike Nugent, Cincinnati Bengals

Nugent's 47-yard field goal with 47 seconds remaining in the game lifted the Bengals 23-22 over the New York Jets on the road.

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

After throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts with less than a minute to go in the game, Carr then found Michael Crabtree in the end zone for a two-point conversion leading the Raiders to a 35-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

With less than a minute to go in the game and the Seahawks trailing 10-6, Wilson hit Doug Baldwin with 31 seconds left for the game-winning touchdown catch. It was Wilson's 19th fourth quarter and overtime comeback.

Matt Prater, Detroit Lions

Matt Prater atoned for missing an extra point by kicking the go-ahead 43-yard field goal against the Indianapolis Colts leading the Lions to a 39-35 win.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

