Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 1

Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr beat out strong performances from Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith and Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson to win Week 1. Carr capped off his fourth quarter drive with a pass to Michael Crabtree for the winning two-point conversion. That key moment earned Carr the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week.
CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Smith scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime leading the Chiefs over the San Diego Chargers 33-27 in the season opener. Trailing 24-3 in the second half, Smith led the Chiefs comeback throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns.
Mike Nugent, Cincinnati Bengals
Nugent's 47-yard field goal with 47 seconds remaining in the game lifted the Bengals 23-22 over the New York Jets on the road.
Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders
After throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts with less than a minute to go in the game, Carr then found Michael Crabtree in the end zone for a two-point conversion leading the Raiders to a 35-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
With less than a minute to go in the game and the Seahawks trailing 10-6, Wilson hit Doug Baldwin with 31 seconds left for the game-winning touchdown catch. It was Wilson's 19th fourth quarter and overtime comeback.
Matt Prater, Detroit Lions
Matt Prater atoned for missing an extra point by kicking the go-ahead 43-yard field goal against the Indianapolis Colts leading the Lions to a 39-35 win.