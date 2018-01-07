Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Published: Jan 07, 2018 at 01:03 PM

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Wild Card Weekend.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 22-21 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. One of his TDs came on his own pass off a deflection.

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta's standout wide receiver caught nine passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in a 26-13 playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ramsey recorded two tackles and an interception in the Jaguars' 10-3 playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees connected on 23 of 33 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 31-26 playoff victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Jordan recorded two tackles and sacked Cam Newton once in the Saints' playoff win over the Panthers.

