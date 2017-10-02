Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Published: Oct 02, 2017 at 04:45 PM

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 4.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

Fitzgerald caught a 19-yard pass from Carson Palmer in overtime to seal the Cardinals' victory over the San Francisco 49ers, 18-15.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Newton completed 22 of 29 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' 33-30 win over the New England Patriots. Newton also rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

Zuerlein had a historic showing in the Rams' 35-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys connecting on seven field-goal attempts and two extra-point attempts.

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Watson completed 25 of 34 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in the Texans' 57-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. Watson also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.

LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia Eagles

Blount rushed for 136 yards on 16 carries in the Eagles' 26-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He also had a 68-yard run in the fourth quarter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott after upset loss to Patriots: 'We're beating ourselves'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott lamented Sunday's upset loss to the New England Patriots, pointing to inconsistencies in all three phases and an alarming first-half trend
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Vikings on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football."
news

Falcons' improbable win over Buccaneers emblematic of state of unsightly NFC South

The Falcons' unimpressive win over the Buccaneers on Sunday incapsulates the state of the NFC South -- the NFL's most unsightly division -- Senior National Columnist Judy Battista writes.
news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell on 32-point loss to Ravens: 'They kicked our a--'

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell didn't mince words after his team's four-game winning streak was snapped with a blowout loss to the Ravens. 