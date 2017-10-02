Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 4.
CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
Fitzgerald caught a 19-yard pass from Carson Palmer in overtime to seal the Cardinals' victory over the San Francisco 49ers, 18-15.
Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
Newton completed 22 of 29 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' 33-30 win over the New England Patriots. Newton also rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams
Zuerlein had a historic showing in the Rams' 35-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys connecting on seven field-goal attempts and two extra-point attempts.
Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
Watson completed 25 of 34 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in the Texans' 57-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. Watson also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.
LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia Eagles
Blount rushed for 136 yards on 16 carries in the Eagles' 26-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He also had a 68-yard run in the fourth quarter.