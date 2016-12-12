Castrol Clutch Performance of the Week

Published: Dec 12, 2016 at 04:22 PM

Coming through for your team in key moments is what defines a clutch performer. This week, the Washington Redskins' Chris Thompson, New York Jets' Bilal Powell, Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Keith Tandy and Miami Dolphins' Andrew Franks have all earned nominations to be the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week. Vote for who you think should take the honor.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins

Thompson ran for a 25-yard touchdown with 1:54 remaining, helping the Washington Redskins to a 27-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Bilal Powell, New York Jets

Powell ran for 145 yards, including the game-winning 19-yard touchdown in overtime, to help the New York Jets beat the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford ran for a seven-yard touchdown with 3:17 left as the Lions completed their eighth fourth-quarter comeback in defeating the Chicago Bears, 20-17.

Keith Tandy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tandy had a game-high nine tackles and the game-clinching interception for a second straight week, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their fifth straight win.

Andrew Franks, Miami Dolphins

Franks kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired to clinch a 26-23 victory for the Miami Dolphins over the Arizona Cardinals.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

