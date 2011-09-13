Castillo has surgery on leg; Chargers ponder roster moves

Published: Sep 12, 2011 at 09:00 PM

Chargers defensive end Luis Castillo had surgery Monday to repair a fractured left tibia suffered in Sunday's season-opening win over the Minnesota Vikings, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The newspaper reports that Castillo could conceivably return as soon as November, and said the Chargers were still deciding on Monday night whether to place Castillo on season-ending injured reserve or keep him on the active roster.

The Chargers signed defensive end Ogemdi Nwagbuo on Monday and are still considering other roster moves. Nwagbuo played for San Diego the last two seasons but was released in the final cuts this year.

The Union-Tribune also reported that Chargers running back Mike Tolbert, who tweaked his knee in Sunday's game, is expected to practice this week and play against the New England Patriots.

