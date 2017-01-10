Casserly: Coughlin has to fight urge to micromanage

"It can work, it worked in Miami when Bill Parcells was the football czar there. Coughlin is a tremendous resource. He's a great coach and a great mind. What he's going to have to do is fight the itch to be a micromanager, which can be a problem. Vince Lombardi years ago couldn't do it when he was in that role as a Packer. But, he's got a good football coach. He's got a good general manager. And there's the common ground of Parcells between Marrone and Coughlin, so they've got some history they can relate to.