 Skip to main content
Advertising

Waiver Wire

Presented By

Cassel, Westbrook will be hot names off the waiver wire

Published: Nov 29, 2010 at 08:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

NFL.com offers up 10 players to target off the waiver wire to improve your fantasy football team. The number listed in parenthesis is the percentage of NFL.com leagues that the player is still listed as a free agent.

Matt Cassel, QB, Chiefs (59.3 percent)

How is Cassel not owned in more leagues? The talented quarterback has been one of the more consistent options at his position, throwing for multiple touchdowns in six of his last seven games. That includes a 233-yard, four-touchdown performance in a win over the Seahawks. Cassel's next opponent is the Broncos, who have struggled to stop the pass for much of the season. That makes Cassel even more attractive for owners.

Kerry Collins, QB, Titans (99.7 percent)

You're probably asking, "Add Kerry Collins, really?" Well, if you're in a deeper league or start two quarterbacks, the answer is yes. Once he returns from an injured calf (he was active in Week 12), Collins will have a talented offense at his disposal and the easiest schedule among quarterbacks during the fantasy postseason. In Weeks 14-16, Collins will face the Colts, Texans and Chiefs. He's a nice sleeper down the stretch.

Matt Hasselbeck, QB, Seahawks (89.8 percent)

Obviously, the Seahawks have come to terms with the fact that their rushing offense is atrocious. As a result, Hasselbeck is throwing the football a ton. Over his last three starts, the veteran has averaged 327 passing yards with four total touchdowns. Hasselbeck also has some nice matchup coming up against the Panthers, 49ers, Falcons and Buccaneers. He's well worth a look as a No. 2 fantasy option in most leagues.

Tashard Choice, RB, Cowboys (98.5 percent)

The Cowboys will be without Marion Barber for Week 13 due to an injured calf, so Choice should see a nice rise in carries moving forward. While Felix Jones will be the likely starter, he's not durable enough to handle a featured role and will no doubt give way to Choice in certain sets. Choice, who was a major fantasy asset down the stretch in 2008, has some appeal in deeper leagues and as insurance for owners who have Jones.

James Davis, RB, Redskins (99.9 percent)

Fantasy owners in deeper leagues looking for a flier at the running back position should consider Davis, who saw a lot of early-down work in Week 12. While Keiland Williams remains in the mix, it's not unlike coach Mike Shanahan to utilize someone like Davis in a more prominent role (remember the days of Olandis Gary and Reuben Droughns?) With Ryan Torain still injured, Davis is worth considering in larger formats.

Mike Goodson, RB, Panthers (81.7 percent)

Goodson continued to start for the Panthers in Week 12, and once again he made an impact. Despite the presence of Jonathan Stewart, he still rushed for 55 yards and one touchdown and caught a team-high eight passes for 81 yards against the Browns. Numbers like that make Goodson worth a roster spot, especially in PPR formats. Stewart (48.4 percent), who rushed for 98 yards on 12 carries, should also be added if available.

Brian Westbrook, RB, 49ers (98.6 percent)

The loss of Frank Gore for the remainder of the season is a damaging blow to a lot of fantasy owners. However, there is a chance to at least soften the blow with Westbrook. The one-time fantasy superstar looked great against the Cardinals, posting 136 yards and one touchdown. If you don't have a high waiver priority and can't land Westbrook, Anthony Dixon (99.6 percent) is worth a look. He'll also see his share of the workload moving forward.

Ben Obomanu, WR, Seahawks (99.7 percent)

With Mike Williams on the sidelines, Obomanu emerged as quite a solid option for Hasselbeck in the passing game. The veteran caught five passes for 159 yards and scored one touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs. Obomanu hasn't been a one-trick pony, either, as he produced 60 yards in Week 10 and scored a touchdown in Week 9. If Williams is unable to return to action, Obomanu will have some value in deeper leagues.

Kevin Boss, TE, Giants (89.9 percent)

Boss had a strong stat line against the Jaguars, catching three passes for 74 yards with one touchdown. He has now found the end zone in three of his last four games, and he'll continue to see more targets in the passing game with Hakeem Nicks and Steve Smith both injured and out of action. With a lack of reliable tight ends around the league, Boss is well worth adding if you're in need at the position.

Joel Dreessen, TE, Texans (95.8 percent)

Dreessen has popped onto the fantasy football radar in recent weeks, scoring a touchdown in two straight games in the absence of Owen Daniels. His latest visit to the end zone came in Week 12, as he hauled in a short pass from Matt Schaub in a blowout win over the Titans. With a matchup against the Eagles next on the schedule, Dreessen is well worth a look as a fantasy starter for owners that lack a solid tight end.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to **AskFabiano@nfl.com**!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 17: QB Baker Mayfield, TE Isaiah Likely among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two to win you the championship? You've come to the right place! Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including four intriguing QB options.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 16: QB Jake Browning, RB Ty Chandler among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two to keep your championship hopes alive? You've come to the right place! Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including six running backs.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 15: QB Matt Stafford, WR Odell Beckham among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including four interesting names at the quarterback position.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 14: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Curtis Samuel among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including one former Pro Bowl RB playing Thursday night.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13: QB Russell Wilson, TE Pat Freiermuth among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including one Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 12: RB Zach Charbonnet, TE Isaiah Likely among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a bevy of enticing pass catchers.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 11: QB Josh Dobbs, RB Devin Singletary among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a pair of NFC North QBs.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 10: Trey McBride, Jake Ferguson fuel tight end renaissance

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a bevy of intriguing tight ends.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 9: QB Kyler Murray, TE Taysom Hill among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a two-time Pro Bowl QB.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 8: RB Jaylen Warren, WR Josh Palmer among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including eight running backs.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 7: QB Sam Howell, WR Rashee Rice among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a whole bunch of options at running back.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 6: RB Emari Demercado, WR Josh Downs among targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a pair of undrafted rookie running backs.