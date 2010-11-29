Cassel, Westbrook will be hot names off the waiver wire

NFL.com offers up 10 players to target off the waiver wire to improve your fantasy football team. The number listed in parenthesis is the percentage of NFL.com leagues that the player is still listed as a free agent.
Matt Cassel, QB, Chiefs (59.3 percent)
How is Cassel not owned in more leagues? The talented quarterback has been one of the more consistent options at his position, throwing for multiple touchdowns in six of his last seven games. That includes a 233-yard, four-touchdown performance in a win over the Seahawks. Cassel's next opponent is the Broncos, who have struggled to stop the pass for much of the season. That makes Cassel even more attractive for owners.
Kerry Collins, QB, Titans (99.7 percent)
You're probably asking, "Add Kerry Collins, really?" Well, if you're in a deeper league or start two quarterbacks, the answer is yes. Once he returns from an injured calf (he was active in Week 12), Collins will have a talented offense at his disposal and the easiest schedule among quarterbacks during the fantasy postseason. In Weeks 14-16, Collins will face the Colts, Texans and Chiefs. He's a nice sleeper down the stretch.
Matt Hasselbeck, QB, Seahawks (89.8 percent)
Obviously, the Seahawks have come to terms with the fact that their rushing offense is atrocious. As a result, Hasselbeck is throwing the football a ton. Over his last three starts, the veteran has averaged 327 passing yards with four total touchdowns. Hasselbeck also has some nice matchup coming up against the Panthers, 49ers, Falcons and Buccaneers. He's well worth a look as a No. 2 fantasy option in most leagues.
Tashard Choice, RB, Cowboys (98.5 percent)
The Cowboys will be without Marion Barber for Week 13 due to an injured calf, so Choice should see a nice rise in carries moving forward. While Felix Jones will be the likely starter, he's not durable enough to handle a featured role and will no doubt give way to Choice in certain sets. Choice, who was a major fantasy asset down the stretch in 2008, has some appeal in deeper leagues and as insurance for owners who have Jones.
Fantasy owners in deeper leagues looking for a flier at the running back position should consider Davis, who saw a lot of early-down work in Week 12. While Keiland Williams remains in the mix, it's not unlike coach Mike Shanahan to utilize someone like Davis in a more prominent role (remember the days of Olandis Gary and Reuben Droughns?) With Ryan Torain still injured, Davis is worth considering in larger formats.
Mike Goodson, RB, Panthers (81.7 percent)
Goodson continued to start for the Panthers in Week 12, and once again he made an impact. Despite the presence of Jonathan Stewart, he still rushed for 55 yards and one touchdown and caught a team-high eight passes for 81 yards against the Browns. Numbers like that make Goodson worth a roster spot, especially in PPR formats. Stewart (48.4 percent), who rushed for 98 yards on 12 carries, should also be added if available.
Brian Westbrook, RB, 49ers (98.6 percent)
The loss of Frank Gore for the remainder of the season is a damaging blow to a lot of fantasy owners. However, there is a chance to at least soften the blow with Westbrook. The one-time fantasy superstar looked great against the Cardinals, posting 136 yards and one touchdown. If you don't have a high waiver priority and can't land Westbrook, Anthony Dixon (99.6 percent) is worth a look. He'll also see his share of the workload moving forward.
Ben Obomanu, WR, Seahawks (99.7 percent)
With Mike Williams on the sidelines, Obomanu emerged as quite a solid option for Hasselbeck in the passing game. The veteran caught five passes for 159 yards and scored one touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs. Obomanu hasn't been a one-trick pony, either, as he produced 60 yards in Week 10 and scored a touchdown in Week 9. If Williams is unable to return to action, Obomanu will have some value in deeper leagues.
Kevin Boss, TE, Giants (89.9 percent)
Boss had a strong stat line against the Jaguars, catching three passes for 74 yards with one touchdown. He has now found the end zone in three of his last four games, and he'll continue to see more targets in the passing game with Hakeem Nicks and Steve Smith both injured and out of action. With a lack of reliable tight ends around the league, Boss is well worth adding if you're in need at the position.
Joel Dreessen, TE, Texans (95.8 percent)
Dreessen has popped onto the fantasy football radar in recent weeks, scoring a touchdown in two straight games in the absence of Owen Daniels. His latest visit to the end zone came in Week 12, as he hauled in a short pass from Matt Schaub in a blowout win over the Titans. With a matchup against the Eagles next on the schedule, Dreessen is well worth a look as a fantasy starter for owners that lack a solid tight end.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com.