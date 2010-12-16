Cassel limited in Chiefs' Thursday practice; Haley noncommittal

Published: Dec 16, 2010 at 07:04 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel was again limited in practice Thursday, and his availability for Sunday's game at St. Louis remains unclear.

Cassel underwent an emergency appendectomy Dec. 8 and missed last Sunday's game at San Diego, a 31-0 loss that narrowed the Chiefs' AFC West lead to one game.

Chiefs coach Todd Haley said backups Brodie Croyle and Tyler Palko were being prepared as possible starters against the Rams.

"We've tried to prepare both guys, because you don't know how it's going to turn out," Haley said, according to the team's official website. "Even in a best-case scenario, where things go well and Matt is out there, I think that you still have to be prepared."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DeAndre Hopkins landing spots: Bills, Chiefs, Lions among best NFL team fits for free-agent receiver

The Arizona Cardinals tossed fresh spice into the free agency stew on Friday with the release of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. So, what's next for the five-time Pro Bowler? Nick Shook provides seven team fits.

news

AAPI Sports and Culture Symposium: NFL official Lo van Pham wants to 'give hope to other Asian kids'

After appearing as a panelist at the AAPI Sports and Culture Symposium, Lo van Pham talks to Michael Baca about his path toward becoming an NFL official and the message he hopes his place in the sport is sending.

news

2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense: Kenny Pickett and George Pickens give Steelers bright future

Which up-and-coming offensive players are poised for stardom in the 2023 NFL season? Bucky Brooks spotlights 11 names to know on his All-Breakout Team -- and one storied franchise boasts a pair of selections.

news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: DeAndre Hopkins, Yannick Ngakoue among best available

Gregg Rosenthal dives deep into the upcoming market to rank NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2023. Who are the best players available in this year's class?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More