Cassel limited in Chiefs' Thursday practice; Haley noncommittal

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel was again limited in practice Thursday, and his availability for Sunday's game at St. Louis remains unclear.
Cassel underwent an emergency appendectomy Dec. 8 and missed last Sunday's game at San Diego, a 31-0 loss that narrowed the Chiefs' AFC West lead to one game.
Chiefs coach Todd Haley said backups Brodie Croyle and Tyler Palko were being prepared as possible starters against the Rams.
"We've tried to prepare both guys, because you don't know how it's going to turn out," Haley said, according to the team's official website. "Even in a best-case scenario, where things go well and Matt is out there, I think that you still have to be prepared."
