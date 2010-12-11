Cassel doesn't travel with Chiefs, will miss Chargers game

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without quarterback Matt Cassel when they meet the San Diego Chargers on Sunday.
The Chiefsannounced via Twitter on Saturday that the quarterback didn't travel with the team to San Diego and will not play in the AFC West showdown.
With Cassel unavailable, Chiefs coach Todd Haley will turn to backup Brody Croyle to face the Chargers. Croyle has started nine games for the Chiefs since 2006 and lost every one.
The news that Cassel was out didn't come as a shock. Cassel had an emergency appendectomy Wednesday and was listed as doubtful on the team's official injury report. Croyle worked with the first team all week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.