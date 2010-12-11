Cassel doesn't travel with Chiefs, will miss Chargers game

Published: Dec 11, 2010 at 11:57 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without quarterback Matt Cassel when they meet the San Diego Chargers on Sunday.

The Chiefsannounced via Twitter on Saturday that the quarterback didn't travel with the team to San Diego and will not play in the AFC West showdown.

With Cassel unavailable, Chiefs coach Todd Haley will turn to backup Brody Croyle to face the Chargers. Croyle has started nine games for the Chiefs since 2006 and lost every one.

The news that Cassel was out didn't come as a shock. Cassel had an emergency appendectomy Wednesday and was listed as doubtful on the team's official injury report. Croyle worked with the first team all week.

Cassel, who's having a Pro Bowl-type season, is a main reason the Chiefs (8-4) lead the Chargers by two games in the division. He has thrown 23 touchdown passes and a league-low four interceptions, efficiently managing Kansas City's offense behind a running attack that leads the NFL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Matt Ryan makes Indianapolis Colts AFC contenders; five perfect scheme fits in NFL roster reconstruction

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Matt Ryan makes the Indianapolis Colts legit contenders. Plus, five perfect scheme fits in the NFL's grand roster reshuffling, as well as a look at how the top four quarterback prospects performed in their respective pro days.
news

Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'

Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.
news

Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations

Browns GM Andrew Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Friday for the first time since Watson was acquired via trade from the Texans. Berry said the team did "as much work as possible" looking into Watson's allegations and character, while Watson maintained his innocence and said, "I don't have any regrets." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW