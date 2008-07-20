Cason doubts he'll be in Chargers camp on time

SAN DIEGO (AP) -Chargers first-round draft pick Antonine Cason remained unsigned Sunday night and didn't sound optimistic he'd be at the first practice of training camp.

"I'm not sure. It doesn't look like it as of now," Cason said by phone. "I don't know."

"I mean, we're we were making progress, of course," said Cason, a cornerback from Arizona who went to the Chargers with the 27th overall pick. "I've kind of just heard little details of it from my agent. I just control what I can control, my play on the field."

Cason is the Chargers' only draft pick who hasn't agreed to a deal. Rookies and selected veterans reported Sunday night and were scheduled to hold their first practice at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Agent Ron Slavin said in an e-mail there was "no news to report."

General manager A.J. Smith didn't immediately return phone calls, and team negotiator Ed McGuire didn't return an e-mail seeking comment.

Cason, who played at Arizona, was at his apartment in San Diego and would be able to get to camp quickly once a deal is reached.

The Chargers have had a history of failing to get their first-round picks into camp on time.

LaDainian Tomlinson had a long holdout in 2001, Quentin Jammer missed all of training camp in 2002 and Philip Rivers held out for the first four weeks in 2004. Shawne Merriman missed the first week of camp the following year and Antonio Cromartie missed the first two practices in 2006.

Last summer, the Chargers' entire draft class agreed to deals before the start of camp, the first time that happened since 1997. First-rounder Craig Davis wasn't even the last to sign in 2007 - that distinction belonged to second-rounder Eric Weddle.

"That's the most difficult thing to get through, of course, is the business side of it," Cason said. "You never know what can happen. It's a big difference in that way, not being able to show up the first day because of the business side.

"I've been keeping calm, keeping my cool. Really, I'm just trying to keep working out, not letting it affect me."

