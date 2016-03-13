Casey Hayward signing with San Diego Chargers

Former Packers corner Casey Hayward has agreed to terms with San Diego, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reports, via a source informed of the deal. The contract is for $15.3 million over three years, adds NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
The 2012 second-round draft pick was an immediate success as a rookie in Green Bay, only to see his play fall off due to injuries in 2013 and 2014. He rebounded with a strong 2015 campaign, though, leading all Packers cornerbacks in snaps.
Hayward is best suited to the slot, where he figures to spend the majority of his time with Jason Verrett and Brandon Flowers on the outside.
In Hayward and former Colts safety Dwight Lowery, the Bolts have found capable replacements for Robinson and Eric Weddle to round out the secondary.