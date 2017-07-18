Around the NFL

Casey Hayward: 'I want to be the best corner in 2017'

Published: Jul 18, 2017 at 12:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Now that Darrelle Revis has abdicated the throne and Richard Sherman is fresh off the trade block, the NFL's lockdown cornerback crown is up for grabs in 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers corner Casey Hayward, a first-time Pro Bowl selection last season, believes he's the leading candidate to ascend to the head of the class.

It's hard to argue with the production in Hayward's sensational debut season with the Bolts. He led all cornerbacks in interceptions (seven) and finished third with an opposing passer rating of 53.4.

"When you put my numbers up against other people's numbers," Hayward protested to the Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne, "it's crazy that people aren't saying my name."

About that No. 64 ranking in NFL Network's The Top 100 Players Of 2017 countdown? Hayward was less than thrilled:

Perhaps the most impressive number in Hayward's portfolio is a career touchdown-to-interception ratio of 6:16.

"Bananas," he said, "compared to anybody else's."

Although Hayward fared well early in his career with the Packers, he started just 20 of 51 games across four years in Green Bay. His name was never mentioned among the game's shutdown cornerbacks until the middle of last season.

The question is whether 2016 will stand as a career year or go on to establish the new norm for Hayward as one of the NFL's most instinctual playmakers.

"I want to be the best corner in 2017," Hayward added. "That's what I strive to be. I thought I was the best corner in 2016. Let's see who'll be the best corner in 2017.

"When I do it again, people will say, 'Oh, he did it again.' And I'll get my true due."

To accomplish that feat, Hayward will have to hold off his own teammate.

Jason Verrett, the Chargers' top pick in the 2014 draft, was regarded as one of the league's stingiest young cornerbacks before he went down with a partially torn ACL early last October.

Count former Buccaneers star Ronde Barber as one of Verrett's great admirers.

"Frickin' special, man," Barber told Dunne. "Watching him play, it's like 'Holy s--t, this dude's for real.' Jason will hit you, man. He plays bigger. He plays like he's 210."

In addition to a suddenly loaded offense, the Bolts boast a stout defense headlined by marquee tandems at pass rusher and in the secondary.

If Verrett recaptures pre-injury form, in fact, the Chargers' cornerback duo should challenge those in Denver and Jacksonville for NFL supremacy.

"It'll be scary for people," Hayward warns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on job security speculation: 'It's not a story. It's a media-driven narrative'

Despite winning 12 games and the NFC East division title, questions about Mike McCarthy's future in Dallas persist. Even before the Cowboys reported for training camp today, job security was the first question asked of the coach.

news

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers 'ready' for Trey Lance to take the reins, QB is 'made of the right stuff'

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has reiterated his readiness for second-year quarterback Trey Lance to take the reins as San Francisco heads into training camp, stating the young signal-caller is "made of the right stuff."

news

Veterans for 28 NFL teams report to training camp today

Summertime is officially over for the NFL. It's time for training camp. On Tuesday, veterans for 28 teams are set to report for training camp. By the end of the day, all 32 teams will officially be open, with practices starting in earnest.

news

Two-time Super Bowl-winning WR Danny Amendola retires

Following 13 seasons with five teams, including winning a pair of Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, wide receiver Danny Amendola is calling it a career.

news

Packers extend contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst

The Packers have extended the contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur, GM Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Kyler Murray's new contract with Cardinals mandates 'four hours of independent study'

There is an addendum in Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's new contract that requires the Pro Bowler to "complete at least four hours of independent study," each week during the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

OT Orlando Brown Jr. will not report to Chiefs training camp

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was unable to strike a long-term deal with the Chiefs ahead of the deadline for franchise-tagged players, turning down Kansas City's best offer. Since Brown has yet to sign his tag tender, a holdout was expected and will soon become official.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith set to hold out of training camp due to issues with contract

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith won't be participating in training camp when veterans report on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smith has yet to receive a contract extension offer "he would remotely consider," per Rapoport.

news

Green Bay police reviewing incident where officer shoved Packers RB AJ Dillon

The Green Bay (Wisconsin) Police Department said Monday that it is reviewing an incident during which an officer shoved Packers running back AJ Dillon during a weather delay at a soccer match at Lambeau Field.

news

Matt Rhule expects Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold's play to make QB decision for him in 2022

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says that with four quarterbacks on his roster and both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold as options for the starting job, he'll be looking to the quarterbacks' play in training camp to reveal which should be under center in Week 1.

news

13 NFL teams introduce alternate helmet looks for 2022 season

13 NFL teams have unveiled alternate helmet designs for the 2022 season, taking advantage of a change in the NFL's uniform policy, which had previously only allowed one helmet.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 25

The Carolina Panthers and Matt Corral agreed to terms on the quarterback's four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news we're tracking on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW