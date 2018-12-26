Around the NFL

Case Keenum: 'We all want to win' for Vance Joseph

Published: Dec 26, 2018 at 12:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Vance Joseph appears set to be pushed off the plank in Denver. His eventual firing seems all but assured following Monday night's flop against the Oakland Raiders.

Players in the locker room, however, insist they haven't quit on their coach.

"We all want to play better. Nobody likes not winning. We all hate it. We all want to play hard. We all want to win for coach Joseph," quarterback Case Keenum said Monday, via the team transcript. "We all love him. He's an incredible human and a great football coach. I want to play hard for him, I want to play hard for everybody in that locker room. That's a big part of our team and our identity. We've stayed together and we all love and like and respect each other and we want to fight for each other. It's a production league and when you're not winning, it's tough."

At 6-9, the Broncos are assured of their first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-1972.

"Like Case said, you want to win," Von Miller added. "You want to go out there and win every game. It's tough especially being apart of an organization that's so used to elite play and get elite wins. It's just tough man. That's the story of the season. We play tough. We play every game tough. We play every game for our brothers and our coaches. We just came up short."

The Broncos have come up short too many times under Vance Joseph. In two seasons the coach has an 11-20 record -- a worse percentage than Josh McDaniel's rocky year and a half in Denver (11-17).

After a 3-6 start to the season, the Broncos appeared poised to save Joseph's job with a late-season playoff run. Three straight wins got Denver back to .500 with a favorable inside draw to a possible postseason bid (versus San Francisco, Cleveland, Oakland). Instead, the Broncos lost three straight games, sealing their fate and likely Joseph's.

"The message is we'll have to keep fighting and finishing," Joseph said after Monday's loss. "That's all we can do right now and we have one more game left. Our team has fought all year and we're going to keep fighting."

After that one game, changes will be made in Denver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett cites lack of plays for Gordon: 'Melvin didn't do anything wrong'

Following Monday night's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said he didn't know why he was benched. On Tuesday, coach Nathaniel Hackett tried to explain the situation away by citing the lack of plays run by his offense.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) considered day to day after MRI

Russell Wilson (hamstring) is considered day to day following an MRI on Tuesday, but is pushing to play on a short week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Veteran WR Desean Jackson returning to sign with Ravens

Wide receiver Desean Jackson, a free agent who last played in 2021 with the Raiders, is signing with the Ravens.

news

NFL exec Troy Vincent: 'We're not going to back off of protecting the quarterback'

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said there was a "healthy" and "spirited" conversation surrounding roughing-the-passer penalties at Tuesday's Fall League Meeting in New York.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera names QB Taylor Heinicke as starter vs. Packers

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announces that quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start the team's game in Week 7 against the Packers

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: QB Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol, but will start vs. Dolphins if cleared

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Tuesday said Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol but will start versus the Dolphins in Week 7 if cleared to play.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe quarterback Dak Prescott will have any limitations when he returns to the field against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

news

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Delanie Walker announces retirement from NFL after 14 seasons

Longtime veteran tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the NFL. Walker spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

news

Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered ankle sprain, will be out 2-4 weeks

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb learned he suffered a ankle sprain instead of a fracture and will be out two to four weeks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Tom Brady on Bucs' recent struggles: 'It's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns'

Tom Brady speaks on his recent frustrations with the Bucs offense, including his outburst on the sidelines during the team's Week 6 loss in Pittsburgh.

news

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury would consider giving up play-calling duties: 'Whatever it takes to win'

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has been calling plays on offense since his arrival in 2019, but the team's recent struggles have had him considering handing off those duties for the first time.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE