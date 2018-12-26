Case Keenum: 'We all want to win' for Vance Joseph

"We all want to play better. Nobody likes not winning. We all hate it. We all want to play hard. We all want to win for coach Joseph," quarterback Case Keenum said Monday, via the team transcript. "We all love him. He's an incredible human and a great football coach. I want to play hard for him, I want to play hard for everybody in that locker room. That's a big part of our team and our identity. We've stayed together and we all love and like and respect each other and we want to fight for each other. It's a production league and when you're not winning, it's tough."