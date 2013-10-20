Case Keenum like Doug Flutie, Texans QBs coach says

Published: Oct 20, 2013 at 04:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans surprised some when they opted to startCase Keenum this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Texans quarterbacks coach Karl Dorrell doesn't view it as a shock, and he believes Keenum has the skill set to succeed at the NFL level.

Dorrell described Keenum as energetic and "bouncy" multiple times to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and gushed about the 6-foot-1 quarterback's vision, anticipation and coverage recognition. Dorrell said Keenum's attributes outweigh any size concerns.

"I think there's uniqueness to guys like him, don't necessarily have the physical stature that you're looking for, but can make up for it in other ways with some other skills or vision or being able to move," Dorrell told Rapoport. "That's usually the case from guys that are his size, so he was able to really ... In the same mindset with Doug Flutie."

Dorrell said Keenum very well could capture the starting gig for the future with a solid performance against one of the NFL's best defenses.

"That's the best-case scenario," Dorrell said. "We'd love to put ourselves in that position. Right now, we're just trying to get a win."

The Texans might consider it a win if the quarterback doesn't turn the ball over.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" previewed every Week 7 game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saquon Barkley (ankle) ruled out vs. Cowboys; Daniel Jones carted off with apparent injury

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is injured again. The New York Giants' star running back has been ruled out against the Cowboys after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Barkley limped off the field shortly after appearing to step on another player's foot.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow taken to hospital with possible throat contusion

Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ was taken to the hospital following Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers to be evaluated for a possible throat contusion. Burrow played all 65 offensive snaps in Cincinnati's defeat.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moves into fifth all-time in career TD passes

A game after catching the legendary Dan Marino, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues his ascent among all-time greats. Rodgers is now fifth all-time for career touchdown passes with 422 on Sunday against the Bengals. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ has been ruled out against Washington with a concussion. He was carted off the field after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from CB William Jackson. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW