Case Keenum like Doug Flutie, Texans QBs coach says

The Houston Texans surprised some when they opted to startCase Keenum this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, Texans quarterbacks coach Karl Dorrell doesn't view it as a shock, and he believes Keenum has the skill set to succeed at the NFL level.
Dorrell described Keenum as energetic and "bouncy" multiple times to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and gushed about the 6-foot-1 quarterback's vision, anticipation and coverage recognition. Dorrell said Keenum's attributes outweigh any size concerns.
"I think there's uniqueness to guys like him, don't necessarily have the physical stature that you're looking for, but can make up for it in other ways with some other skills or vision or being able to move," Dorrell told Rapoport. "That's usually the case from guys that are his size, so he was able to really ... In the same mindset with Doug Flutie."
Dorrell said Keenum very well could capture the starting gig for the future with a solid performance against one of the NFL's best defenses.
"That's the best-case scenario," Dorrell said. "We'd love to put ourselves in that position. Right now, we're just trying to get a win."