Case Keenum leads the list of Week 11 fantasy sleepers

As far as an efficient producer, Grimes is lapping the field against his teammates. Grimes averages 5.08 yards per touch, which is far and away the best among the Arian Foster replacement trio; Blue averages 3.78, and Polk is just ahead of him with 3.88. This may not be the week to test Grimes in your lineup, as the Jets rank eighth in running back fantasy points allowed per touch and 12th in yards per touch. Yet, Grimes' value does come via his role in the passing game, and he may see a fair few targets in this contest with Houston needing to throw punches with a backup quarterback. Nevertheless, Grimes is well worth a stash in season-long leagues as you should be stockpiling the back-end of your bench with upside running backs. If the Texans do ever let one player run away with this backfield, Grimes is the only one who put anything on film this year to indicate he'd be worth it.