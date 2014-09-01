Case Keenum claimed off waivers by St. Louis Rams

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams claimed Case Keenum on waivers, according to a team official. Keenum was waived by the Texans after Houston acquired Ryan Mallett in a trade with the New England Patriots.
The Rams had been in the market for a quarterback after starter Sam Bradford suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams "spent a lot time researching Keenum past 24 hours."
Keenum, 26, was winless in eight starts for the 2-14 Texans last season. He struggled after a fast start, finishing with nine touchdowns, six interceptions, a 54-percent completion percentage and a passer rating of 78.2.
Keenum will slide into the No. 2 job behind Shaun Hill in St. Louis. The Rams appear committed to the 34-year-old Hill for the time being, but Keenum stands a good chance to see game action if Hill struggles.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" predicts our Super Bowl champions and the major winners of the regular-season awards.