Case against Dolphins' Starks resolved, charges reduced

MIAMI -- The case against Miami Dolphins defensive end Randy Starks has been resolved with the charges being reduced to a misdemeanor traffic violation.
Court papers show Starks will pay a $219 fine and take eight hours of mandatory traffic classes. He originally faced a felony charge of aggravated battery against a police officer.
Miami Beach police say Starks was driving a large truck packed with people along Ocean Drive last Memorial Day weekend when an officer came up alongside. Starks allegedly swerved slightly, striking the officer and pinning him against another vehicle. The officer wasn't injured.
Starks pleaded no contest to a charge of failure to use due care.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press