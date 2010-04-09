Case against Dolphins' Starks resolved, charges reduced

Published: Apr 09, 2010 at 01:41 PM

MIAMI -- The case against Miami Dolphins defensive end Randy Starks has been resolved with the charges being reduced to a misdemeanor traffic violation.

Court papers show Starks will pay a $219 fine and take eight hours of mandatory traffic classes. He originally faced a felony charge of aggravated battery against a police officer.

Miami Beach police say Starks was driving a large truck packed with people along Ocean Drive last Memorial Day weekend when an officer came up alongside. Starks allegedly swerved slightly, striking the officer and pinning him against another vehicle. The officer wasn't injured.

Starks pleaded no contest to a charge of failure to use due care.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 NFL Draft class rankings: Bears, Chargers, Jets top the board

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.
news

2021 NFL Schedule: Release date, schedule changes, divisional opponents, key dates, more

With the the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, the next step this offseason is the anticipated release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Below are the answers to all the key questions that will get you ready for the upcoming season.
news

Tom Brady calls for players to stand united and have 'very intense negotiations' with NFL on offseason program

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered an impassioned speech during an NFLPA call on Friday imploring for players to have "very intense negotiations" regarding the offseason workout program.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW