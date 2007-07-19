Carucci's mailbag: Vick is the center of attention

I am tired of hearing journalist like yourself already jumping on the bandwagon to crucify Mike. Let's not act like Mike or his crew has murdered another human here. He is no Pacman Jones, he is no Ray Lewis. I highly doubt that Vick is an integral part of this dog fighting ring. And I hope you realize that you are contributing to this media frenzy that you refer to in your article. What is your solution to all of this? Suspend Vick before the case even goes to trial? I guess being innocent until proven guilty is only for certain Americans. My solution? Suspend Goodell. He is turning into a power hungry tyrant that needs to be taken down a peg. Sports suspensions should be based purely on sports, not on what one does with his own time. If Vick is truly guilty, let him pay his fines and serve his time in prison, not on the sideline.

--Kurt