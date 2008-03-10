Cartwright agrees to three-year deal with Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. -- Kick returner Rock Cartwright and the Washington Redskins agreed to a $3 million, three-year contract Friday that keeps the free agent with the only NFL team he's played for.
The deal includes a $300,000 signing bonus for Cartwright, whose 25.8-yard average on kickoff returns ranked second in the NFC last season.
"I think he was happy being a Redskin. Didn't want to go anywhere else," team executive vice president Vinny Cerrato said. "Said he wanted to take a look at free agency. He took a look -- and decided to re-sign with us."
It's the second re-signing in what has been an uncharacteristically quiet free-agency period for Washington. The Redskins' only other move so far was to keep backup quarterback Todd Collins, who got a $9 million, three-year deal.
Cartwright has played six NFL seasons since the Redskins drafted him out of Kansas State in 2002. Over his career, he has 146 carries for 647 yards, along with 31 catches for 320 yards -- but he had only two runs for zero yards and no receptions last season. He has a career average of 23.9 yards on kickoffs.
