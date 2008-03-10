Cartwright agrees to three-year deal with Redskins

Published: Mar 10, 2008 at 05:48 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Kick returner Rock Cartwright and the Washington Redskins agreed to a $3 million, three-year contract Friday that keeps the free agent with the only NFL team he's played for.

The deal includes a $300,000 signing bonus for Cartwright, whose 25.8-yard average on kickoff returns ranked second in the NFC last season.

"I think he was happy being a Redskin. Didn't want to go anywhere else," team executive vice president Vinny Cerrato said. "Said he wanted to take a look at free agency. He took a look -- and decided to re-sign with us."

It's the second re-signing in what has been an uncharacteristically quiet free-agency period for Washington. The Redskins' only other move so far was to keep backup quarterback Todd Collins, who got a $9 million, three-year deal.

Cartwright has played six NFL seasons since the Redskins drafted him out of Kansas State in 2002. Over his career, he has 146 carries for 647 yards, along with 31 catches for 320 yards -- but he had only two runs for zero yards and no receptions last season. He has a career average of 23.9 yards on kickoffs.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 16 underdogs: Jaguars to stay hot against Jets? Can Raiders top Steelers on Saturday night?

Will Trevor Lawrence keep the Jags rolling against the Jets? Can the Raiders defeat the Steelers on Saturday night? Nick Shook makes the case for three underdogs in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Terry Bradshaw remembers longtime teammate, Steelers great Franco Harris: 'Such a humble giant'

Terry Bradshaw, was among the many left to process the news of the passing of Franco Harris that stunned the football world in Pittsburgh and well beyond.

news

Colts bench Matt Ryan, name Nick Foles starting QB for Monday's game vs. Chargers

The Colts will start quarterback Nick Foles against the Chargers on "Monday Night Football," head coach Jeff Saturday announced on Wednesday.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 16: Trevor Lawrence skyrockets into top 10; Tom Brady tumbles

Where does Marc Sessler slot Jaguars budding star Trevor Lawrence in his updated quarterback rankings? See the complete Week 16 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE