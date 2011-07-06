Carter continues to progress in recovery from knee surgery

Dallas Cowboys second-round draft pick Bruce Carter continues to show improvement as he rehabilitates from left knee surgery.
"The knee's doing well," Carter told KESN-FM via *The Dallas Morning News*. "I'd probably say to myself that I'm about 85 percent. I will say that I am full speed, I've been cutting, it's just kind of more like a mental thing more than it is physical. Just trying to get my feeling back, and I feel pretty good about it. I'm ready to go.
"As soon as I get into Dallas, I'm sure they'll have some things for me to do and we can just work this whole thing out. I'm excited to get down there and show everybody what I can do."
Carter tore his anterior cruciate ligament in November, during his senior season at North Carolina. Despite the injury and subsequent surgery to repair the ligament, the Cowboys took the 23-year-old linebacker 40th overall in April's NFL draft.
"(We) had him in our grading system literally up there in the first round as far as where his talent is and how he can run and his uniqueness as a player," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in April, according to The Morning News.
Carter said he would be listed as a "game-time decision" had this been the regular season.
Carter had the opportunity to meet with new Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan when the NFL lockout was briefly lifted in April. He came out of the meeting impressed, calling Ryan a "great guy" with a "great personality."
"He's just going to use me in different (ways)," Carter said of Ryan. "Sometimes I might rush or cover, playing in the box as opposed to having to play in space. ... Just being in my natural position, I feel like I'm just ready to go."