 Skip to main content
Advertising

Carter continues to progress in recovery from knee surgery

Published: Jul 06, 2011 at 06:31 PM

Dallas Cowboys second-round draft pick Bruce Carter continues to show improvement as he rehabilitates from left knee surgery.

"The knee's doing well," Carter told KESN-FM via *The Dallas Morning News*. "I'd probably say to myself that I'm about 85 percent. I will say that I am full speed, I've been cutting, it's just kind of more like a mental thing more than it is physical. Just trying to get my feeling back, and I feel pretty good about it. I'm ready to go.

"As soon as I get into Dallas, I'm sure they'll have some things for me to do and we can just work this whole thing out. I'm excited to get down there and show everybody what I can do."

Carter tore his anterior cruciate ligament in November, during his senior season at North Carolina. Despite the injury and subsequent surgery to repair the ligament, the Cowboys took the 23-year-old linebacker 40th overall in April's NFL draft.

"(We) had him in our grading system literally up there in the first round as far as where his talent is and how he can run and his uniqueness as a player," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in April, according to The Morning News.

Carter said he would be listed as a "game-time decision" had this been the regular season.

Carter had the opportunity to meet with new Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan when the NFL lockout was briefly lifted in April. He came out of the meeting impressed, calling Ryan a "great guy" with a "great personality."

"He's just going to use me in different (ways)," Carter said of Ryan. "Sometimes I might rush or cover, playing in the box as opposed to having to play in space. ... Just being in my natural position, I feel like I'm just ready to go."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos in process of trading WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for 2024 fifth-, sixth-round picks

The Denver Broncos are in the process of trading star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the No. 135 (fifth-round) and No. 202 (sixth round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Eagles agree to terms with Brandon Graham on one-year contract; DE set to play 15th season in Philly

Brandon Graham is coming back for another go around. The veteran Eagles defensive end has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain in Philadelphia for a 15th season, the team announced Saturday.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

Here is each team's full set of picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.