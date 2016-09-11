Around the NFL

Carson Wentz won't start with limited playbook

Published: Sep 11, 2016 at 01:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Carson Wentz is set to make his NFL debut when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET.

Despite the fact that the rookie quarterback played just 39 snaps before suffering a rib injury that sidelined him the rest of the preseason, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on GameDay First on Sunday morning that the Eagles entire playbook will be open for the rookie.

"There will be no limitations on him and on the playbook this week, much as that might be hard to understand," Garafolo said. "The reason for that is during the preseason he was in the coaches' ears while they were game planning and putting everything together saying 'I like this,' 'I don't like this.' He wasn't even playing, he was down with a broken rib, but acting like he was the starter. They love this kid. They love his confidence. They love the knowledge of the playbook. Once they committed to him as the starter, after the Sam Bradford trade, they said they would do it with no limitations."

Wentz has a fortuitous matchup versus a Browns defense that lacks bona fide pass rushers and has a shaky back end. If there was ever a defense for a rookie with very limited snaps to light up a defense in his first game, Cleveland's 2016 group could be it.

The Eagles bragged about Wentz's mental acuity since trading a bounty of picks to draft the North Dakota State product. Most scouts believed the rookie needed some time on the sideline to make the leap from an FCS program to NFL. The Bradford trade changed that plan.

Wentz is getting tossed into the fire. At least he'll have the entire playbook to help battle through the flames.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Arrest warrant issued for Bills LB Von Miller for alleged assault of pregnant person

An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Thursday in Dallas for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person, the Dallas Police Department announced.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott highlight November Players of the Month

Houston rookie sensation C.J. Stroud took home a pair of awards for his November exploits, while a pair of Dallas players were lauded. 
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'We all share' in some responsibility for Frank Reich firing

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Wednesday discussed the firing of head coach Frank Reich earlier this week.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love on recent improvement ahead of game vs. Chiefs: 'It's just comfort'

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been on a tear as Green Bay has vaulted back into the NFC playoff picture. Love discussed his improved play with reporters on Wednesday.
news

Zack Moss ready to be Colts' lead back again: 'I've already kind of done it before'

The Colts are well-equipped to continue to succeed on the ground sans Jonathan Taylor. Zack Moss told reporters he's ready to once again be Indy's lead running back.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's success of late driven by being 'Patrick Friendly'

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is coming off the best game of his rookie campaign, and head coach Andy Reid used the term "Patrick Friendly" to describe him in regard to the chemistry he's developed with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 
news

Week 13 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson owns up for effort on fumble vs. Bengals: 'It won't happen again'

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Wednesday addressed a play during Sunday's game vs. the Bengals in which he appeared to show little effort to recover a fumble.
news

Jets opening QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that the team is opening QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Rams RB Kyren Williams highlight Players of the Week

Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams, Kansas City quarterback garnered top offensive honors for the week. 
news

Former Eagles receiver, three-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson retires after 15 seasons 

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is retiring after 15 seasons in the NFL, the team announced. The three-time Pro Bowler will be an honorary captain for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
news

Eagles DC Sean Desai: We will have to have a good plan to corral 'slippery' Brock Purdy 

With a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game in Week 13, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai is preparing a plan for a 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in Sunday's rematch.