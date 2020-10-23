Carson Wentz 'surprised' Eagles pulled off game-winning TD to Boston Scott

The comeback victory could spur Philadelphia, which faces Dallas next week and plays the Giants again after a Week 9 bye. Sweep those tilts as they get healthier, and the Eagles could be soaring toward a playoff spot.

"It does a lot for our confidence the way we've really fought to come back in the last couple ball games," Wentz said. "To actually do it and pull out a win is huge for our confidence and we know it's a divisional game. So it's huge for the NFC East, as well. ... We'd love to not be in those situations where our backs are against the wall. We left a lot of plays out there. We were in the red zone a lot and didn't score many points. Those are the things we have to clean up and be better.

"But when our backs are against the wall and we have to make plays, I'm going to give guys all the opportunity in the world to make them. [Coach Doug Pederson] does a great job of calling the game in those situations where we're playing fast and putting a lot of pressure on the defense. We're obviously doing some good things in those situations. We have to keep building on it. But again, ideally we don't put ourselves in those situations. But when we need it, we've been successful for the most part so far."

The Eagles are a flawed team ravaged by injury. Luckily, they play in the NFC East, which gives them a path to the postseason where anything can happen. As the saying goes, sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.