Carson Wentz senses 'no panic' in Commanders despite 1-3 start to season

After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight.

Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm.

"There's no sense of panic. There's no sense of chaos around here," Wentz said Wednesday, via NBC Sports Washington. "We're going into Week 5. We know how we've played (and) it wasn't up to our standards. But at the same time, I know everyone in that locker room has a ton of confidence. We've seen spurts of what we're capable of. ... We know the sense of urgency that there is but there's no panic by any means."

It's not shocking to hear Wentz say this publicly, but it is a bit of a surprise, considering how chaotic things have been for Washington in the last couple of weeks. After averaging 27.5 points per game in the Commanders' first two contests, Washington has scored just nine points per game in the last two. Wentz has been under constant duress, getting sacked 11 times in the last two weeks while posting a passer rating of just 63.9.

This version of Wentz -- a frantic quarterback who is rarely comfortable in the pocket and is often running for his life -- is the one that is familiar to most individuals. It's also a discouraging sight for a club pinning its hopes of a turnaround on the new arrival.

Wentz's teammates won't say as much, though, and certainly will not throw the quarterback under the bus, even as the road grows increasingly treacherous.

"He hasn't been hanging his head; he doesn't point fingers at all," receiver Terry McLaurin said of Wentz, who has been sacked more than any other quarterback in the NFL. "He really takes a lot of that blame on himself. I think that's admirable of him, but also, we could also do a better job helping him as his supporting cast making his job a little easier."

Wentz sees a silver lining amid the constant harassment he's endured in the last couple of weeks: The Commanders have gained some experience with excellent defensive fronts and should be better equipped to protect him. That theory will be tested this weekend when they host the Tennessee Titans, a team that sits 26th in total defense, but is tied for 12th in sacks.