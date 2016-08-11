Carson Wentz inconsistent in Eagles debut

Published: Aug 11, 2016 at 04:32 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia needed 97 seconds to score its only touchdowns Thursday night in beating sloppy Tampa Bay 17-9 in the preseason opener for both teams.

The Eagles covered a mere 27 yards on their two drives to the end zone, with each series lasting three plays after Buccaneers fumbles. Ryan Mathews had a 5-yard TD run to make it 7-0 after Tampa Bay fumbled the opening kickoff. Chase Daniel scooted 3 yards for the second score after Jameis Winston had the ball stripped.

No. 2 overall draft pick Carson Wentz played just more than a half as Eagles quarterback and, as could be expected, was inconsistent. Perhaps his most noteworthy play came when he went flying acrobatically on a fourth-quarter run after a classic tackle by Bucs rookie cornerback Javien Elliott. The QB quickly bounded to his feet.

Caleb Sturgis made a 42-yard field goal for Philly's other points. Winston connected with Russell Shepard for a 26-yard touchdown for Tampa Bay, whose second-round selection, Roberto Aguayo, added a 38-yard field goal.

